Indonesians search charred homes after fuel depot fire kills 17

Jakarta, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Residents searched through the remains of their charred homes Saturday after a fuel storage depot fire in Jakarta left at least 17 people dead, including two children.

After Friday night's blaze at state energy firm Pertamina's Plumpang depot in north Jakarta, Indonesian officials called for an audit of "all fuel facilities and infrastructures" in the country.

Fifty people were injured, with many left with severe burns, and hundreds more living in residential areas near the depot had to be evacuated, the Jakarta fire and rescue department said.

"It started with a very strong smell. It was so strong that we could hardly breathe," witness Swastono Aji told AFP.

"Then we were leaving this area when we suddenly heard a very loud explosion." Top officials including the minister responsible for state-owned firms like Pertamina called for a probe into the fire's cause and an audit of the country's energy facilities after several fires in recent years.

"After we had multiple fires... it is clear that we must audit all fuel facilities and infrastructures, especially tanks and refineries," Sugeng Suparwoto, head of the parliament's energy commission, told local broadcaster Metro tv on Saturday.

In 2021, a massive blaze broke out at the Balongan refinery in West Java, also owned by state oil company Pertamina and one of Indonesia's biggest oil refineries.

That same depot had seen a fire break out in 2009 and in 2014 -- when it spread to 40 houses around it. No casualties were reported in either of those cases.

"I instructed Pertamina to immediately investigate this case and we are now focusing on helping the people. There must be an operational evaluation in the future," Minister of State Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said in an Instagram post late Friday.

The morning after, homes stacked up against the barbed wire walls of the Pertamina facility were gutted and blackened, with rows of cars burned out.

One child stood in the middle of the debris, surveying the scorched scene in front of him as emergency workers evacuated one of the dead in a body bag.