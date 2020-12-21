UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Capital Extends COVID-19 Restrictions To Halt Holiday Spread

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

JAKARTA,INDONESIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Jakarta administration on Monday extended its transitional period of the large-scale social restrictions for another two weeks until Jan. 3, the city's governor said. The move was made to prevent possible further spikes during Christmas and the holiday season.

"We will monitor the mobility of the population and control it so that there is no transmission, both from outside to Jakarta and vice versa, so it is necessary for us, especially families in Jakarta, to refrain from doing holiday activities outside homes, especially out of Jakarta," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a statement.

Jakarta, which is home to more than 10 million people, remains the epicenter of Indonesia's COVID-19 outbreak, with 163,111 cases in the capital as of Sunday.

