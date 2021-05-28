UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 50,000

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 50,000

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :– With 193 more deaths on Friday, Indonesia's coronavirus-related fatalities reached 50,100, according to official data.

Data by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force showed the province with the highest fatalities was East Java with 11,270 deaths, followed by Central Java with 9,133 and Jakarta with 7,134 deaths.

Meanwhile, 5,862 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday took the tally to over 1.8 million cases.

The number of recoveries rose to over 1.6 million, after 5,370 more patients won the battle against the virus.

The country's Health Ministry noted that there has been a 38% increase in new cases in the past week, while fatalities have also increased by 2.7%.

