JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government said on Friday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country jumped to 3,512 and the death toll climbed to 306.

The government's spokesperson for the COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto told a press conference that as many as 282 patients have recovered from the disease.

The capital city Jakarta, home to some 10 million dwellers, suffers the highest number of deaths with 154, followed by West Java 40, Central Java 22, East Java 22, Banten 21, South Sulawesi 11 and the rest recorded in other areas.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared a state of public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and issued a government regulation on large-scale social restrictions.

Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases were detected, and ordering the public to wear masks in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat as many as 24,000 COVID-19 patients.

The government has also built a COVID-19 emergency hospital on a 16-hectare site on Galang Island in Kepulauan Riau province, which has started operation since Monday.