UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 306, Total Cases To 3,512

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll rises to 306, total cases to 3,512

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government said on Friday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country jumped to 3,512 and the death toll climbed to 306.

The government's spokesperson for the COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto told a press conference that as many as 282 patients have recovered from the disease.

The capital city Jakarta, home to some 10 million dwellers, suffers the highest number of deaths with 154, followed by West Java 40, Central Java 22, East Java 22, Banten 21, South Sulawesi 11 and the rest recorded in other areas.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared a state of public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and issued a government regulation on large-scale social restrictions.

Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases were detected, and ordering the public to wear masks in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat as many as 24,000 COVID-19 patients.

The government has also built a COVID-19 emergency hospital on a 16-hectare site on Galang Island in Kepulauan Riau province, which has started operation since Monday.

Related Topics

Jakarta SITE Joko Widodo 2018 From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

19 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

41 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

47 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.