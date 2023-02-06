UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Economy Expands To 5.31 Pct In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia's economy expands to 5.31 pct in 2022

JAKARTA, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:Indonesia's economy expanded to 5.31 percent in 2022, the highest rate in the last nine years, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

The figure is supported by the growth of 5.01 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"This economic growth has returned to level five, as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic," said BPS head Margo Yuwono in a press conference on Monday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) was recorded at 5.02 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019, then dropped to minus 2.07 percent in 2020 and strengthened to 3.70 percent in 2021, respectively.

The growth in 2022 was mainly driven by the transportation sector, household consumption which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's GDP, and higher exports due to rising commodity prices.

Related Topics

Exports Indonesia 2019 2020

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

52 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.