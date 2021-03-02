UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Erupting Sinabung Volcano Belches Column Of Ash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Indonesia's erupting Sinabung volcano belches column of ash

Medan, Indonesia, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted on Tuesday morning, spewing a massive column of smoke and ash up to 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the sky.

The volcano on Sumatra island started blasting debris early in the morning, according to a local geological agency, which recorded 13 bursts.

Authorities have instructed residents to avoid a five-kilometre radius around the crater, a zone that has been left unoccupied for years as volcanic activity increased.

No evacuation orders have been issued, and there has been no reported flight disruption.

"There is no indication of increasing potential danger," the agency said in a statement.

Sinabung, a 2,460-metre (8,070-foot) volcano, was dormant for centuries before roaring back to life in 2010 when an eruption killed two people.

After another period of inactivity, it erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since.

In 2014, an eruption killed at least 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 blast.

Indonesia -- an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and islets -- has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

It sits on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

Mount Merapi on Java island, one of the world's most active volcanoes, also erupted this week, emitting lava on Monday.

str-agn/lb/leg

