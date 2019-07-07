UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Famed Disaster Spokesman Dies Of Cancer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Indonesia's famed disaster spokesman dies of cancer

Jakarta, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho -- who shot to international fame for keeping up a 24/7 schedule while battling terminal cancer -- has died at the age of 49.

Affectionately known as Pak Topo (Mr Topo), Nugroho was the face of government efforts to get word out on the latest developments in a string of natural disasters, including a quake-tsunami that killed thousands on Sulawesi island in 2018.

He died early Sunday at a hospital in Guangzhou, China, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer which had spread to his bones and several vital organs, Indonesia's disaster agency said.

"We all feel we have lost Pak Sutopo. (He was) the foremost and indomitable figure in delivering disaster information in Indonesia," the agency said in a statement on Instagram.

The disaster in the city of Palu highlighted Nugroho's refusal to pass the torch as he dragged himself to daily press briefings, taking reporters' calls and communicating on social media at a frantic pace even as the non-smoker got treatment for Stage IV lung cancer.

Pale and visibly thinner than in the past, Nugroho got the grim news in January 2018 that he was dying and might have as little as a year to live.

Nugroho -- who is survived by his wife and two children -- held a PhD in natural resources and the environment, with an expertise in hydrology and cloud-seeding.

He spent years as a researcher and dreamed of becoming a professor, rejecting offers to take up the government spokesman job three times until his then boss convinced him that his background would earn him the public's trust. He took the position in 2010.

Widely recognised in Indonesia, Nugroho regularly updated his nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter and 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Related Topics

China Social Media Twitter Died Wife Job Guangzhou Palu Indonesia January Sunday 2018 Cancer All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

8 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

8 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

9 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

9 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.