JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Indonesia has recorded a total of 169 trillion Indonesian rupiahs (about 10.85 billion U.S. Dollars) of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the third quarter of 2022.

The FDI realization growth in the third quarter reached 63.6 percent on a yearly basis, the country's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said at a press conference. China, Singapore, Japan, and China's Hong Kong were the main sources of Indonesia's FDI between July and September this year.

According to the ministry, the country's total investment realization in the third quarter reached 307.

8 trillion rupiahs (19.7 billion U.S. dollars), up by 1.9 percent of the value in the same quarter of the previous year.

The investment in the third quarter went into several main sectors, mainly those on metal and non-machine businesses, transportation, housing and electricity. The Indonesian government has set an investment realization target of 1,200 trillion rupiahs (77.05 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022.