JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Indonesia's investment realization rose 35.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year, amid global economic uncertainties over the conflict in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior government official said Wednesday.

"It seems that this is the first time in history (since data of Indonesia's investment realization began to be compiled) grew this much," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told a press conference.

The latest quarterly figure also marked a 7 percent increase from the first quarter.

The total realized investment in the April-June period stood at 302.2 trillion rupiahs (20.2 billion U.S. Dollars), including foreign direct investment which reached 163.2 trillion rupiahs (10.9 billion U.S. dollars) or 54 percent of the total.

The realization of foreign direct investment grew 39.7 percent year on year and 10.8 percent quarter on quarter, with Singapore, China, Japan and the United States being the biggest source countries.