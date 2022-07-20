UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Investment Realization Up 35.5 Percent In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia's investment realization up 35.5 percent in Q1

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesia's investment realization rose 35.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year, amid global economic uncertainties over the conflict in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior government official said Wednesday.

"It seems that this is the first time in history (since data of Indonesia's investment realization began to be compiled) grew this much," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told a press conference.

The latest quarterly figure also marked a 7 percent increase from the first quarter.The total realized investment in the April-June period stood at 302.

2 trillion rupiahs (20.2 billion U.S. Dollars), including foreign direct investment which reached 163.2 trillion rupiahs (10.9 billion U.S. dollars) or 54 percent of the total.

The realization of foreign direct investment grew 39.7 percent year on year and 10.8 percent quarter on quarter, with Singapore, China, Japan and the United States being the biggest source countries.

Cumulatively, the realization of investment in Indonesia from January to June reached 584.6 trillion rupiahs (39 billion U.S. dollars), growing 32.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Singapore Same Indonesia Japan United States January June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.