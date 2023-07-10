Open Menu

Indonesia's Karangetang Volcano Erupts, People Warned To Stay Away

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Indonesia's Karangetang volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Karangetang volcano on Siau Island off the coast of Indonesia's North Sulawesi erupted on Monday morning, with the authorities warning locals and tourists to stay away from the eruption area.

Head of the country's Geological Agency Sugeng Mujiyanto said in a statement that the volcano, consisting of two active summit craters, has launched hot ashes as far as 2 km to the southeast.

He suggested that nearby residents and visitors avoid activities within a 2.5-3.5 km radius of the craters over "potential dangers from lava flows and hot clouds."Indonesian authorities have raised the alert to level 3 in a four-tier system on the 1,784-meter volcano since May due to its increasing volcanic activities.

Related Topics

Alert Indonesia May From

Recent Stories

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

20 minutes ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

50 minutes ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

2 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

13 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

15 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

15 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous