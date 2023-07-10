JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Karangetang volcano on Siau Island off the coast of Indonesia's North Sulawesi erupted on Monday morning, with the authorities warning locals and tourists to stay away from the eruption area.

Head of the country's Geological Agency Sugeng Mujiyanto said in a statement that the volcano, consisting of two active summit craters, has launched hot ashes as far as 2 km to the southeast.

He suggested that nearby residents and visitors avoid activities within a 2.5-3.5 km radius of the craters over "potential dangers from lava flows and hot clouds."Indonesian authorities have raised the alert to level 3 in a four-tier system on the 1,784-meter volcano since May due to its increasing volcanic activities.