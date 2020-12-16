UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's President To Receive Country's First Covid-19 Vaccine Shot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia's president to receive country's first Covid-19 vaccine shot

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday he would be the first person in the country to be vaccinated for Covid-19 as he unveiled a campaign promising free inoculations for everyone in world's fourth most-populous nation.

Widodo's announcement comes as Indonesia battles misinformation over the virus in order to stave off a fresh wave of infections, with some 630,000 recorded by Wednesday and more than 19,000 deaths.

"The Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens will be FREE," Widodo said in a video on his Twitter account.

The government originally said only health workers, the elderly and other key personnel would be given the vaccine for free.

Widodo did not say when he would take the vaccine, or when the national inoculation program would start.

