Industrial production in Mexico plummets

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico's industrial output contracted by almost 30 percent in April as the economy shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Industrial production plummeted 25.1 percent in April from March as the country went into lockdown, contracting 29.6 percent year on year, the national statistics institute said.

Some 12 million Mexicans were laid off as industries deemed non-essential were forced to close as part of the government's strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

Construction was worst hit, contracting more than 38 percent while manufacturing industries lost 35.

5 percent.

The number of people looking for work in Mexico rose from 1.7 million to 2.1 million from March to April, the institute said.

"The greatest damage has been done to the informal economy, to people who live from day to day," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The virus continues to rage in Mexico, which has registered more than 15,000 fatalities from 150,000 infections, although auto-making, mining, construction and other industries began reopening last week.