Industrial Securities reports record net profits

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Industrial Securities Co., Ltd., one of the country's major brokerages, reported a record high in net profits last year partly due to higher fees and commission incomes.

The company said its net profits reached 4.74 billion Yuan (about 746.35 million U.S.

Dollars) in 2021, up 18.48 percent year on year.

Revenues amounted to 18.97 billion yuan, rising 7.92 percent from a year earlier.

Rising fees and commission incomes and net interest incomes contributed largely to the increase in revenues.

Fees and commission incomes surged 29.93 percent year on year to hit 10.11 billion yuan.