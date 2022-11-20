UrduPoint.com

Industry Leaders Call For Global Cooperation In Integrated Circuits

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Industry leaders call for global cooperation in integrated circuits

HEFEI, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:Global industry leaders are calling for more cooperation in the integrated circuits industry at the just-concluded World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province.

Under the theme of "cooperation for win-win," the conference, from Nov. 16 to 18, aimed at advancing global cooperation and exchanges in integrated circuits (IC), industrial and supply chains, exhibiting the latest achievements in IC, and promoting the development and innovation of China's IC industry.

Nearly 200 guests from over 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, attended the conference either on the site or via video link.

"Over the past few years, our industry has faced many challenges, from the global pandemic to the widespread shortage of semiconductors. However, the semiconductor industry has also experienced significant growth," said Cristiano Amon, the 2022 Chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the United States, at the conference's opening ceremony via video.

Related Topics

Shortage World China Germany Hefei Italy Japan United States SITE From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

20 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

22 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

22 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.