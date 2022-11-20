Industry leaders call for global cooperation in integrated circuits

HEFEI, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:Global industry leaders are calling for more cooperation in the integrated circuits industry at the just-concluded World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province.

Under the theme of "cooperation for win-win," the conference, from Nov. 16 to 18, aimed at advancing global cooperation and exchanges in integrated circuits (IC), industrial and supply chains, exhibiting the latest achievements in IC, and promoting the development and innovation of China's IC industry.

Nearly 200 guests from over 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, attended the conference either on the site or via video link.

"Over the past few years, our industry has faced many challenges, from the global pandemic to the widespread shortage of semiconductors. However, the semiconductor industry has also experienced significant growth," said Cristiano Amon, the 2022 Chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the United States, at the conference's opening ceremony via video.