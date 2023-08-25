Industry ministry discusses enhancing cooperation with German companies

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources discussed enhancing cooperation to develop human capacities in industry and mining with a number of German companies.

A delegation from the ministry, headed by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Human Capability Development, made an official visit to Germany in cooperation with the Human Capability Development Program.

The delegation met with officials of the German automobile manufacturer Porsche at the company's headquarters, where they discussed enhancement of cooperation between the two sides in industry and development of human resources.

The delegation discussed cooperation opportunities as well as initiatives and programs for developing human capacities with the German companies Sch�ller, Festo, and KSB.

The meetings saw discussions about the vast opportunities provided by the Saudi National Industry Strategy in a number of industrial sectors, especially with regard to developing human capacities.

The officials of the two sides also discussed enhancing bilateral relations in a way that fulfills their joint visions and interests