Industry Report Depicts Worrying Picture Of Depression, Anxiety Rife Among Australian Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The National Farmers' Federation in Australia on Wednesday provided "saddening statistics" about the wellbeing of farmers across the country, reporting that close to a third felt a decline in their mental health over the past few years.

Conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb.

17, the newly-released National Farmer Wellbeing Report was based on a survey of 1,338 Australian farmers aged over 18, covering all states and territories across Australia.

According to the report, nearly half of Australian farmers have felt depressed in recent years, with 64 percent experiencing anxiety. For 14 percent of the respondents, feeling blue is a frequent experience.

The report also underlined an "even more devastating" result, saying that 45 percent of Australian farmers have had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, while 30 percent have attempted self-harm or suicide.

