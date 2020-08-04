UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indy 500 Scraps Plans For Fans Over COVID Fears

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Indy 500 scraps plans for fans over COVID fears

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The organisers of the Indy 500 on Tuesday abandoned plans to allow spectators at this year's race, citing concerns over COVID-19.

A statement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said the decision had been taken after "extensive consultation with state and city leadership." "It is with great regret that we announce the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on August 23 without fans," the statement said.

The Indy 500 was criticised by public health experts after initially planning to operate the race at 50 percent capacity, potentially meaning a crowd as large as 175,000.

Those plans were scaled back last month when the circuit said only 25 percent of capacity would be allowed.

However the organisers on Tuesday said worsening coronavirus numbers in the region made spectators a non-starter.

"As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened," the statement said.

"The number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled.

"We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment."The 104th Indy 500 was originally set for May 24 at the famed two-and-a-half-mile (four kilometers) oval, but the pandemic forced a postponement and shut down the IndyCar season.

Typically, Indianapolis 500 capacity can rise to 350,000 with spectators able to drive in and park on parts of the infield, which also includes garages, seating areas, a museum and part of a golf course.

Related Topics

Marion Indianapolis May June August From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.