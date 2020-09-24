UrduPoint.com
Indy Speedway Welcomes 10,000 Fans For Road Course Races

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Indy speedway welcomes 10,000 fans for road course races

Washington, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A limited crowd of 10,000 spectators will be allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for each of next month's two IndyCar road course races after approval from local health officials.

The famed track, where spectators were banned from last month's Indianapolis 500 oval classic due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Friday its Harvest Grand Prix races on October 2-3 will have fans in the grandstands.

The Marion County Public Health Department will allow the massive facility, which can hold more than 300,000 people, to have a pair of spectator zones in the first and fourth turns of the oval, which offer views of the infield road course layout.

The deadly virus forced the postponement of the Indy 500, won by Japan's Takuma Sato, from May to August and safety measures wiped out hopes for even a limited capacity crowd for the race.

The road-course events will require fans to wear masks and have temperature checks before entry, with seating areas marked for social distancing, specific entry gates and walking allowed only in designated zones.

New Zealand's Scott Dixon, chasing his sixth career IndyCar season points title, leads US defending champion Josef Newgarden 456-384 with three races remaining in the campaign, two at Indy and the October 25 finale on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

