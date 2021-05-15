IndyCar cancels Toronto race due to Covid-19 issues

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :This year's IndyCar race scheduled for the streets of Toronto in July has been called off because of Covid-19 issues, the open-wheel racing series announced Friday.

It's the second year in a row Indy Toronto has been wiped out by Covid-19 and losing the Canadian race, which was set for July 11, trims this year's IndyCar schedule to 16 events.

"To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking," said Penske Entertainment Corporation president Mark Miles.

"We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times. IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.

" The race, which began on the streets of Toronto in 1986, was wiped out by ongoing Covid-19 health and safety restrictions in the province of Ontario.

The series said it is considering "various scenarios" for its schedule, which now has a gap from July 4 at Mid-Ohio to August 8 at Nashville.

New Zealand's defending champion Scott Dixon, seeking a record-tying seventh season crown, leads the 2021 points chase with 153 points to 131 to Mexico's Pato O'Ward.

Dixon is a three-time Toronto winner, most recently in 2018. The most recent Toronto winner was Frenchman Simon Pagenaud in 2019.