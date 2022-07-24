IndyCar Iowa 250 results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Top finishers from Saturday's IndyCar Iowa 250 race on the 0.894-mile oval at Newton, Iowa: 1. Josef Newgarden (USA) 250 laps in 1hr 39mins 34.4218secs at 134.674 mph (216.736 km/hr) 2. Pato O'Ward (MEX) at 6.1784 seconds back 3. Will Power (AUS) same lap 4. Rinus VeeKay (NED) s.l.

5. Scott Dixon (NZL) s.l.

6. Alex Palou (ESP) one lap down 7. Romain Grosjean (FRA) s.l.

8. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) s.l.

9. Graham Rahal (USA) s.l.

10. Christian Lundgaard (DEN) s.l.

Season points standings (after 11 of 17 races): 1. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 375 pts, 2. Josef Newgarden (USA) 360, 3. Will Power (AUS) 353, 4. Alex Palou (ESP) 342, 5. Scott Dixon (NZL) 337