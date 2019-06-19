UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ineos Rocked As Thomas Crashes Out Of Tour De Suisse

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Ineos rocked as Thomas crashes out of Tour de Suisse

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Six days after losing Chris Froome for the Tour de France, Team Ineos were holding their breath Tuesday over Geraint Thomas's shoulder as he was rushed to hospital for tests after crashing out heavily at the Tour de Suisse.

The accident happened 30km from home on stage four with reigning Tour de France champion Thomas in a good position for overall victory in the nine-day Tour warm up in the Alps, but was left ashen-faced, dazed, badly grazed and nursing his right shoulder.

Ineos said on Twitter that Thomas "has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks".

Ineos later reported that Thomas had "abrasions to his shoulder and a cut above his right eye," which were visible as he gazed into space sat on the road where he fell.

Later, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Ineos had told them "nothing is broken".

Even if the Welshman has not fractured his collarbone, the crash will severely hinder his chances of reaching peak fitness for a defence of his title starting on July 6.

-- Safety precaution -- "He was part of a two-man crash," Ineos said after it appeared Thomas was brought down by Astana's Andrey Zeits.

"There was a lot of road furniture about and a rider crashed in front of Geraint," Ineos sports director Gabriel Rasch said.

"He got a little cut over his eyebrow which was bleeding. The doctor felt it was safest to take him to the hospital for further checks.

"We'll have to wait until they check him properly and then we'll know more." Rasch suggested the tough as teak champion had wanted to get back in the saddle.

"I think all riders are the same. They want to go back to the bike and race.

But thankfully we have a doctor in the car and it's his decision to make." Ineos described Thomas as clearly disappointed, but said he "was quickly sat up and speaking to team and race medical personnel at the roadside".

Thomas, a highly popular Tour de France winner in 2018, came down heavily in the peloton's high-pace pursuit of an escape.

Medics swiftly removed the 33-year-old's helmet and gingerly examined the road rash on his back and gently manipulated his shoulder before making a decision to take him to hospital.

The incident comes less than a week after his Ineos teammate, four-time Tour de France champion Froome broke a leg, hip, elbow and ribs in a horrific fall in the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome, 34, was airlifted to hospital in Saint-Etienne for emergency surgery after slamming into a wall at high speed during practice last Wednesday ahead of the fourth stage of the race in central France.

Medical sources at the French hospital where Froome is being treated told AFP Tuesday that the Briton was due to leave intensive care this weekend but would remain in hospital.

Tuesday's stage on the Tour de Suisse was won by Italian Elia Viviani of Deceuninck-Quick Step, who outsprinted Aussie Michael Matthews and Peter Sagan, who held on to the yellow jersey.

Ineos still have Colombian protege Egan Bernal in the running for victory here, he showed true class when winning Paris-Nice in March, and the 22-year-old all rounder is the bookies favourite for victory in France this July.

Bernal himself had been slated to take part in the Giro d'Italia, but broke a collarbone while training in early May.

The Tour de Suisse continues until Sunday with three crunch mountainous stages and an individual time-trial still on the menu.

Related Topics

Accident Sports Twitter France Road Doctor Car Alert Saint-Etienne Astana Same March May July Sunday 2018 All From Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.