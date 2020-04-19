UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ineos World Champion Rohan Dennis In Lewd Lockdown Spat - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:51 PM

Ineos world champion Rohan Dennis in lewd lockdown spat - reports

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Team Ineos' Australian world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has closed his Instagram and Twitter accounts after appearing to break Spain's lockdown law over the weekend.

The talented 29-year-old from Adelaide is the world time-trial champion but has a reputation as a loose cannon and quit team Bahrain-Merida after parking his bike by the team bus and disappearing during the last Tour de France.

This weekend he voiced his dissatisfaction on Instagram with the length of the lockdown before deleting his accounts.

Screen grabs from other Instagram users showed posts such as: "Day 34 - cracked and left the house. #covid19 can suck my ass and so can #quarantine." The accompanying photo appeared to have been taken on a country-road from a car.

Ineos is active in the fight against Covid-19, producing hand sanitiser and delivering it to hospitals.

Having won stages on all three Grand Tours Dennis joined Ineos for the 2020 season and would likely have been a contender for May's postponed Giro d'Italia and favourite to defend his world crown in Switzerland in September.

Dennis lives in Girona, close to the Pyrenees.

- Tour de France disappearance - Dennis is widely reported to have told on-line critics he was only being honest and asking if they would prefer him to lie.

The rider famously climbed off his bike early in the 12th stage of the Tour de France in 2019 with no explanation a day ahead of a tim-trial he would have been favourite to win.

Dennis was at that time being primed as a Grand Tour contender who could pulverise time-trials and defend himself on the climbs, as he did when coming second on the 2019 Tour de Suisse.

Dennis won the first stage of the 2015 Tour de France and briefly wore the famed yellow jersey.

Twitter

Related Topics

World Twitter France Car Adelaide Tours Spain Switzerland May September 2015 2019 2020 All From Instagram

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

39 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

39 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

54 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.