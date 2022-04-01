UrduPoint.com

Infantino Backs Away From Biennial World Cup Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup plans

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday tried to distance himself from a highly controversial project to hold the World Cup every two years as he suggested the plan had never actually been proposed by world football's governing body.

"Let me be very clear that FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup," Infantino said on the stage at the organisation's congress in Doha on the eve of the draw for this year's tournament.

Despite that, Infantino has pushed the project in recent months along with Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now FIFA's head of global development.

Infantino claimed at a virtual global summit to discuss the topic last December that playing the World Cup more regularly would offer enormous financial benefits for member federations.

Then, FIFA promised an extra $19 million every four years for each national federation, based on feasibility studies projecting major revenue increases.

Yet Infantino had to put off holding a vote on the subject due to vociferous opposition from all sides.

It had initially been thought the subject would feature prominently at Thursday's congress in the Qatari capital, but the agenda was instead dominated by the fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as the build-up to the World Cup.

"Let's get the process clear here -- the last FIFA Congress asked the FIFA administration... to start a feasibility study into holding the World Cup every two years," Infantino added.

"The FIFA administration under the leadership of Arsene Wenger did exactly that.

"FIFA did not propose anything, but came to the conclusion that it is feasible, that it would have some repercussions and impact." He added: "We found it would be feasible and even positive for a big part of the world, but there is of course also big opposition to it and that is where the discussion has to start.

" The project has been lambasted by almost all sides, with UEFA and South American governing body CONMEBOL uniting in their opposition and even moving towards organising a transatlantic Nations League after 2024.

The European Club Association as well as leagues and players have voiced their disapproval too.

The Confederation of African Football did give its backing, but even the International Olympic Committee expressed concerns about more frequent World Cups drawing attention away from other sports.

- New Club World Cup still on cards - However, Infantino later indicated that there was still some hope of eventually reviving the project.

"We are looking at all options. We will take the time it takes with the utmost understanding of all positions," he said.

He also said that plans for an expanded, 24-team Club World Cup remain alive despite the pandemic forcing the indefinite postponement of the first edition.

Planned for June and July of 2021, it was put off in order to make way for the Copa America and Euro 2020, both postponed by a year because of Covid-19.

The Club World Cup in its existing guise features seven teams -- the champions of each continental federation as well as the host nation -- and Infantino admitted it is "not exciting or inclusive enough".

"We took a decision to have a new Club World Cup with 24 teams. It should have been played in June 2021 and we agreed to postpone it," Infantino said.

"That is still the plan. We did not yet fix a new date for that because there are more important things which we have to deal with, like the pandemic.

"In the meantime we have our current Club World Cup but we are still looking forward to a new version."Chelsea won this year's Club World Cup, beating Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi last month.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Ukraine Russia Vote Abu Dhabi FIFA Doha Euro June July December Congress 2020 International Olympic Committee All From Chelsea Arsenal Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

23 minutes ago
 No interference to be accepted from outside in cou ..

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

23 minutes ago
 France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian B ..

France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - ..

Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

23 minutes ago
 Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients i ..

Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients in Russia, Belarus - Source

23 minutes ago
 LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.