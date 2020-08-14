UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infantino Believes He Is 'untouchable', Says Ex-FIFA Chief Blatter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Infantino believes he is 'untouchable', says ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland, "thinks he is untouchable," his deposed predecessor Sepp Blatter said on Thursday.

In an interview with AFP, Blatter even called for the opening of an investigation by FIFA's Ethics Commission.

"Mr Infantino is in a situation where he thinks he is untouchable," said Blatter.

Infantino, in charge of world football's governing body since 2016, is the subject of an investigation by the Swiss prosecutor over suspected collusion between him and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.

However, Infantino has already insisted he had "nothing to hide".

In a letter sent to FIFA's 211 members Infantino said there were no "factual grounds for the opening of a criminal investigation".

Blatter was banned for eight years, later reduced to six, for an illicit payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.2 million)made to former UEFA president Michel Platini.

The payment was made in 2011, when Blatter was seeking re-election as president, but was related to work carried out by Platini between 1999 and 2002.

On Thursday, Blatter insisted FIFA's Ethics Commission "should immediately open an investigation and disclose it as they did against me".

However, he then added that the commission "is not independent" because "Infantino has locked the control bodies and this is very worrying".

Related Topics

Football Corruption World FIFA Switzerland Criminals 2016 Million

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.