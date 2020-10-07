UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infantino Praises Qatar For Defying Pandemic With WC Preparation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Infantino praises Qatar for defying pandemic with WC preparation

Doha, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday praised Qatar for pushing ahead with 2022 World Cup preparations despite the coronavirus pandemic, while the rest of the world "stood still".

On a visit to Doha, during which he got into football kit to play a seven-a-side-match at the striking tent-style Al Bayt stadium, Infantino said he was "very pleased" with Qatar's progress ahead of the tournament.

"We have seen the plans, but when you see the reality, it is even more impressive," he said in a statement which added that all eight venues will be completed "well in advance" of the event.

"Qatar has been able to continue to advance during the last six months while the world stood still -- from infrastructure preparations to important developments such as the recent labour reforms announced by the government," he said.

Qatar has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the 2022 World Cup, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

However, rights campaigners say that widespread abuses persist.

The Gulf state will kick off the World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium, which takes its shape from the traditional tents used by nomadic peoples in the Gulf region.

The timings of the competition, due to be held in November and December of 2022, remains unchanged by the coronavirus pandemic which has already forced the postponement of the European football championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Qatar has had one of the highest per capita coronavirus infection rates in the world although infection rates have now fallen sharply.

Work continued at 2022 sites this year -- even as Doha imposed wide-ranging closures including on shops, restaurants, and mosques -- but was slowed to allow virus containment measures including screening and social distancing to be observed.

Related Topics

Football World Visit FIFA Qatar Tokyo Doha Progress November December Olympics Event All From Government Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

55 minutes ago

COVID-19 Mortality Declines as World Gets Better i ..

4 minutes ago

Fired up by Guns N'Roses, Swiatek rocking through ..

4 minutes ago

EU hopes N. Macedonia membership talks to open thi ..

4 minutes ago

As US reels, Pence and Harris square off in VP deb ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader on Russia's wanted list

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.