'Infecting Minds': US Book Sent To Teachers Seeks To Sow Climate Doubt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Washington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :From crops to corals, a book circulated by a controversial US think tank is riddled with misleading claims about established climate science, in what campaigners slam as a bid to "infect" young minds.

The free-market Heartland Institute drew outrage from campaigners and educators, but applause from climate skeptics, when it sent the book to more than 8,000 American school teachers this year "to present facts" it said were ignored or distorted by pundits and the media.

"Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students," factchecked by AFP, follows another mass book-mailing in 2017, and reflects a push to sow skepticism about scientific evidence for the human-driven crisis threatening the planet.

"It is outrageous that such propaganda was sent out.

.. with the goal of infecting the minds of children," Susan Joy Hassol, director of the nonprofit group Climate Communication, told AFP.

The glossy, 80-page book appears like a legitimate reference, complete with datasets, graphs and footnotes citing mainstream sources including government and international agencies.

But scientists told AFP it is packed with misleading claims, including sections that imply higher carbon dioxide levels and warming are positive for crops and coral reefs, decrease in snow has been negligible, sea-level rise is not accelerating and heatwaves have become less severe.

"We stand by the data presented" in the book, its editor and the institute's climate chief H. Sterling Burnett told AFP.

