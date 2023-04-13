Inflation bites into profits of UK supermarket Tesco

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, reported Thursday a halving of annual net profit as soaring inflation hiked costs and reduced the number of goods sold.

Profit after tax slumped to £745 million ($930 million) in the 12 months to the end of February, Tesco said in a statement.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said the group experienced "unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices" it paid suppliers and the cost of running its own operations.

"The supermarket sales volumes dropped year-on-year," he added.

This was offset by Tesco hiking prices of products, helping revenue jump seven percent to £65.8 billion.