UrduPoint.com

Inflation Bites Into Profits Of UK Supermarket Tesco

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Inflation bites into profits of UK supermarket Tesco

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, reported Thursday a halving of annual net profit as soaring inflation hiked costs and reduced the number of goods sold.

Profit after tax slumped to £745 million ($930 million) in the 12 months to the end of February, Tesco said in a statement.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said the group experienced "unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices" it paid suppliers and the cost of running its own operations.

"The supermarket sales volumes dropped year-on-year," he added.

This was offset by Tesco hiking prices of products, helping revenue jump seven percent to £65.8 billion.

Related Topics

February (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.