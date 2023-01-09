Inflation in Laos climbs to 39.3 pct in December

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:Inflation in Laos increased to 39.3 percent year-on-year in December, the highest rate of 2022, according to a report issued by the Lao Statistics Bureau on Saturday.

The year-on-year inflation rate in Laos increased from 38.46 percent in November to 39.3 percent in December.

The higher prices of the communications and transport, consumer goods and the continuing depreciation of the Lao Currency kip are among the main factors driving the inflation.

According to the report, costs in the communications and transport category rose by 50.4 percent year-on-year in December. The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages has surged by 45.9 percent.

In addition, the cost of housing category surged by 32.1 percent. The cost of medical care and medicine increased by 42.1 percent. Meanwhile, the cost of the hotel and restaurant category rose by 32.2 percent.