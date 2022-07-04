Inflation in Laos hits 22-year high at 23.6 pct in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE,July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The inflation rate in Laos hit 23.6 percent year-on-year in June, the highest recorded since May 2000, with a surge in the prices of energy and consumer goods.

The soaring price of fuel, gas and other imported goods, compounded with the depreciation of the Lao Currency kip, are among the main factors driving inflation, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday quoting the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

In June, the price of fuel, gas and gold surged by 107.1 percent, 69.

4 percent and 68.7 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The consumer price index jumped sharply above expectations and the ceiling rate of 12 percent set by the government.

According to the Lao Statistics Bureau, the highest surge in consumer prices in June this year was recorded in the communications and transport category, at 55.5 percent year-on-year, and followed by household goods (22.3 percent), the goods and service category (29.7 percent), hotel and restaurant category (20.7 percent), and housing, water, electricity and gas category (20 percent).