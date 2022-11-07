Inflation in Laos surges to new high in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Laos recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rate at 36.75 percent in October, up from 34 percent in September, according to the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

These figures represent a significant increase since the beginning of 2022, with rising prices continuing to inflict hardship on people struggling to earn a living.

According to the report released on Saturday from the Lao Statistics Bureau website, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages has surged by 38.

8 percent year on year, driven by the rising price of rice and other daily food items such as pork, poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, vegetable oil, fruit, and vegetables.

Commercial transport and delivery charges rose by 58.1 percent compared to the previous month, especially for fuel, which was recorded at 95 percent in October.

The cost of other consumer goods and many other products also rose, including clothing, footwear, construction materials, household items, medical equipment, and medicines.