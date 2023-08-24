Inflation or politics? Argentina hit by wave of looting

Buenos Aires, 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Argentina has been hit by a wave of looting that has ratcheted up political tensions ahead of October elections as the country grapples with 113 percent annual inflation.

Since Friday, groups of people, sometimes dozens at a time, have forced their way into supermarkets and other stores, fueled by calls on social media, authorities say.

Around 200 people, many of them minors, have been arrested for what locals call "piranha attacks" -- from the outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires, to the Patagonian city of Bariloche and the Mendoza wine region.

Images of ransacked shops have sparked memories of Argentina's 2001 financial meltdown when a huge debt default and collapse of the banking system led to desperate scenes of looting.