Open Menu

Inflation Or Politics? Argentina Hit By Wave Of Looting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Inflation or politics? Argentina hit by wave of looting

Buenos Aires, 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Argentina has been hit by a wave of looting that has ratcheted up political tensions ahead of October elections as the country grapples with 113 percent annual inflation.

Since Friday, groups of people, sometimes dozens at a time, have forced their way into supermarkets and other stores, fueled by calls on social media, authorities say.

Around 200 people, many of them minors, have been arrested for what locals call "piranha attacks" -- from the outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires, to the Patagonian city of Bariloche and the Mendoza wine region.

Images of ransacked shops have sparked memories of Argentina's 2001 financial meltdown when a huge debt default and collapse of the banking system led to desperate scenes of looting.

Related Topics

Social Media Mendoza Buenos Aires Argentina October From

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

8 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

8 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

8 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

9 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

9 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

9 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

9 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

9 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

9 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous