Inflation Rate In Sri Lanka Drops To Single Digit In July

Published August 01, 2023

Inflation rate in Sri Lanka drops to single digit in July

COLOMBO, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Colombo Consumer price Index (CCPI) indicates that Sri Lanka's key inflation rate has eased to 6.3 percent in July from 12 percent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said on Monday.

Issuing a report, the DCS said food inflation, which stood at 4.1 percent in June, has dropped to -1.4% in July.

The Department said this indicates a decrease of 1,973.38 rupees (around 6 U.S. Dollars) in the consumer basket which includes 392 items, representing the typical items used in an urban household.

The inflation of the non-food group decreased to 10.5 percent in July from 16.2 percent in June.

Sri Lanka's inflation has been dropping steadily since September 2022 when the CCPI recorded inflation at 69.8 percent.

