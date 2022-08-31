UrduPoint.com

Inflation, Rising Interest Rates Weigh On New Zealand's Economic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Inflation, rising interest rates weigh on New Zealand's economic recovery

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The New Zealand economy is grappling with headwinds, primarily high inflation and rising interest rates, according to a report by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

These challenges add to continued labor shortages, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still evident, particularly in the services sector. These factors are weighing on the economic recovery, with signs of slowing activity across many industries, the institute's principal economist Christina Leung said on Wednesday.

"Cost pressures remain intense for households and businesses, and this is driving pessimism," Leung said, adding that central banks around the world have responded to the surge in inflation by increasing interest rates at a rapid clip.

"While this is having the intended dampening effect on demand, there are concerns activity will slow to the point of pushing economies into recession," she added.

The increase in interest rates has had the most immediate effect on the housing market, with the number of house sales falling and an easing in house prices.

The latest retail sales data show a slowing in retail spending, and this is expected to continue as households hunker down to weather these latest headwinds of rising living costs and increased mortgage repayments, Leung said.

Despite these headwinds, there remain factors supporting the recovery ahead. These include continued growth in incomes, emerging signs that cost pressures are starting to ease, particularly with the recent decline in fuel prices, according to the report.

Related Topics

Weather World Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing New Zealand

Recent Stories

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

36 minutes ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

1 hour ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

2 hours ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.