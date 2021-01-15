UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Influence-peddling Probe Launched Against French Ex-leader Sarkozy: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Influence-peddling probe launched against French ex-leader Sarkozy: prosecutors

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :French prosecutors said Friday they have opened a probe into alleged influence-peddling against former president Nicolas Sarkozy, adding a new legal woe for an ex-leader already mired in judicial troubles.

The probe opened by France's PNF financial prosecutors concerns advisory activities undertaken by Sarkozy in Russia, the PNF told AFP, confirming news published by the Mediapart news site which had said the probe targeted a payment by Russian insurance firm Reso-Garantia.

A court will on March 1 give its verdict in a separate corruption trial, with Sarkozy risking a jail sentence of up to four years. He remains charged over allegations that he received millions of Euros in funding from Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Jail France SITE March Dictator From Million Court

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

33 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing pol ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.