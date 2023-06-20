Influencer Andrew Tate indicted for human trafficking in Romania

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, prosecutors said Tuesday, six months after they were detained.

The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) "ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

Romanian police arrested Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, and two Romanian women late last year.

Under preventive detention at first, they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

They deny all the accusations.

"It was held that, in early 2021, the four defendants formed an organised criminal group with a view to committing the crime of trafficking in persons on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom," DIICOT said in a statement.