Information Dept Working For Development Of Fine Arts, Music, Genres: Kastro

Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Information dept working for development of fine arts, music, genres: Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Thursday said the Information and Culture department was working hard for the development of fine arts, music and other genres.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony here at Alhamra regarding distribution of cheques of grants to different cultural and literary bodies of Punjab to promote culture. A total of Rs. 8.6 million was distributed among 54 cultural and literary organizations at the event.

The provincial minister said that cultural organizations working for the protection of art, culture, and heritage were doing a commendable job. He assured the government would continue to provide support to cultural organizations.

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar, DG PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen and others were present on the occasion.

