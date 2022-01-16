Infrastructure development opens up new vistas of economic opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Massive turnaround in communication infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has brought about positive transformation in lives of the people by stimulating economic growth.

Development of highways and motorways has not only revolutionized tourism, trade and business activities in the province but also help generate job opportunities for unemployed youth.

Projects in multiple sectors have improved farm to market access, better education and health facilities, flourished businesses, enhanced agricultural produce and promoted transport and tourism business.

Despite hiccups and load of foreign loans, the government successfully completed mega Swat Expressway, Economic Zones and Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) projects besides routine development initiatives to pave way for socioeconomic uplift of the people.

Swat Motorway, a valuable communication project completed by the previous PTI-led government, had brought a positive revolution in transportation, trade and tourism sectors in the province especially in Malakand division.

"It is playing an instrumental role by bolstering tourism and adventure sports in entire Malakand Division, especially in Swat, attracting millions of tourists from across the country," said Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson of KP Tourism and Archeology Department.

"As a result, hotel and transport sectors witnessed a great boom in KPK including Malakand division where revenue generation touched new limits," he said. "During the festivals and peaks tourism seasons, millions of people visit these areas making the local traders and the government to earn billions of rupees." Following the successful completion of the 81 kilometres Swat Motorway (Phase-I) from Karnal Sher Khan interchange Swabi to Chakdara Lower Dir with an estimated cost of Rs 34 billion, the government has taken a principle decision to construct Swat Motorway Phase-II from Chakdara to Madain to open up the entire Swat district for tourists and adventure sports lovers.

Managing Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Engineer Amir Durrani said Swat Motorway Phase –II was a landmark communication project that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 38 billion.

"Work order for construction of 80 kilometer Swat Motorway-II is in process and its groundbreaking would be arranged soon," Amir Durrani said.

Similarly, he said, work on the 360 Km Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway was in advance stage that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 261.6 billion.

Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway has been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and Joint Working Group (JWG) for inclusion in CPEC.

This six-lane motorway with 19 interchanges and seven kilometers long two tunnels, he said, would connect Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and tribal districts directly with link roads besides Punjab province via Khushal bridge and Darya Khan-Bhakar Bridge through D.

I. Khan.

Moreover, Engr Amir said, 29 kilometer Dir Motorway from Chakdara Lower Dir to Rabaat Upper Dir has been approved by ECNEC and JWG. Costing Rs 38.9 billion, this motorway would have three interchanges, four each overpasses, flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two underpasses.

"On completion of Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Expressway, the entire province from Kalam-Swat to D.I. Khan would be interconnected and converted into a hub of trade, business and tourism," he said.

PC-I of another mega project to link Buner district through Babuzai Interchange with Swat Motorway had been submitted to the Planning and Development Department, he said.

He said, Rs 686.232 billion projects including 33 ongoing projects under Annual Development Program (ADP) worth Rs 52.7 billion and 14 new ADP schemes worth Rs 15.65 billion besides number of other new and ongoing projects like Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), Public Sector Development Projects would help provide better facilities to people.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the KP government has also proposed 3.5 kilometer long Brang tunnel at the cost of Rs 10.2 billion, 2.1 km long Karakar tunnel in Buner costing Rs 6.284 billion and Rs. 2.407 billion Nahqi tunnel at Mohmand.

To open inaccessible areas for tourism and reduce load on existing tourists places, Amir Durrani said blacktopping of 35 KM Manglower-Malamjabba road in Swat, feasibility study and construction of 37 km Chukianthan-Shringal-Patrak road in upper Dir and dualization of Murree-Tandiani Chow and Nawasher Link at Abbottabad had been completed.

"We are giving special priority to speedy development of roads infrastructure in merged areas. Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan five mega projects worth Rs 15.665 billion are being launched in these areas," he said.

These projects, he said, included designing and improvement of Khaar-Taimergara and Toor Ghandi-Khar road in Bajaur, Khar Mammad Gat Road in Mohamand, Thal-Mirali Road in North Waziristan, rehabilitation of PirQala-Ghalanai Road and construction of road connecting subdivision Wazir to Bannu. "We would be spending billions of rupees on these projects to bring the people living there at par with those in developed areas." Referring to new projects, Durrani mentioned to dualization of 61 km Bannu-Miranshah road in North Waziristan, rehabilitation of Thal-Parachinar road and widening and improvement of Sarozai Hangu Road that were passing through different phases.

"A record increase has been witnessed in allocations for infrastructure development speaks volumes of the government commitment to carry forward Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for socio-economic uplift of the masses," Engr Amir said.