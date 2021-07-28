UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ingebrigtsen Targets 1500, Drops 5000 From Tokyo Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Ingebrigtsen targets 1500, drops 5000 from Tokyo schedule

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Two-time European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will only run the 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympics after scrapping plans to double up in the 5,000m, the Norwegian Athletics Federation said Wednesday.

A statement said the 20-year-old middle distance runner, the 2018 European champion over the 1,500m and 5,000m, was dropping the longer distance for scheduling reasons.

"Jakob Ingebrigtsen has decided that 1500 meter will be his only event in @Tokyo2020," the federation wrote on Twitter.

"The time schedule makes it difficult to combine 1500m and 5000m and he has chosen the 1500m." Ingebrigtsen has the fastest time in the world this year over 5,000m, clocking 12min 48.45 at a meeting in Rome on June 21. He is only the third fastest this year over the 1,500.

To double up in Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen would have needed to run the 1,500m heats on August 3, a few hours before the 5,000m heats.

He would then have faced a gruelling three races in three days between August 5-7.

Related Topics

World Twitter Rome Tokyo June August 2018 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Relief funds issued for disbursement among rain af ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 160,085

3 minutes ago

Sheik Rashid visits low lying areas to inspect arr ..

3 minutes ago

Weapons, drugs seized in Kohat

3 minutes ago

Linking region with Central Asia, EU through peace ..

3 minutes ago

'Govt taking steps for welfare of people' : Faisal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.