Ingerbritsen Breaks 1500m Indoor World Record

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Ingerbritsen breaks 1500m indoor world record

Liévin, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m when he ran in 3min 30.60sec, Thursday in Lievin in northern France.

The Norwegian cut 0.46sec from the record set three years ago by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, who was second on Thursday in 3:33.70.

It was the 21-year-old Imgerbritsen's first world record.

Another Olympic champion, Marcell Jacobs won 60m. The Italian, won in 6.50sec ahead of the Americans Cravont Charleston (6.52) and Elijah Hall (6.57).

For Jacobs, who is preparing for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March, it was his third race of the indoor season after taking a break following his surprise golds in the 100m and the 100m relay in Tokyo in August.

He was slightly slower than his time in Lodz, Poland, last Friday.

