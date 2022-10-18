UrduPoint.com

Injured Biggar Left Out Of Wales Squad But Halfpenny Returns

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Injured Biggar left out of Wales squad but Halfpenny returns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Dan Biggar has been left out of Wales' Autumn Nations Series squad with a knee injury but Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric are back on international duty after more than a year away.

Biggar went off during Northampton's Premiership victory over Wasps earlier this month, with the club stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist.

It is unclear at this stage whether the talisman fly-half, who captained Wales against South Africa in July, will be available for any of the four Tests in November.

Head coach Wayne Pivac's 35-man group includes five uncapped players for matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia, starting on November 5.

The new faces are Scarlets trio Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker and Sam Costelow, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins.

"It's great to have Ken, Justin and Leigh back after long-term injuries," said Pivac. "They are three great players who have served Wales very well.

"They are all British and Irish Lions, so quality players.

We're excited to have them in the squad for obvious reasons. We have a number of young players in this squad so it will be great for them to rub shoulders with these experienced ones." Wales squadForwards: Rhodri Jones (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Sam Wainwright (Saracens), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter)Backs: Dane Blacker (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys),Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Related Topics

Australia Young Biggar George Leicester Exeter Cardiff Dillon Wales Wainwright Ireland Argentina Georgia South Africa Russian Ruble July November All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

7 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

10 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

27 minutes ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.