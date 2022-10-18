Injured Biggar left out of Wales squad but Halfpenny returns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Dan Biggar has been left out of Wales' Autumn Nations Series squad with a knee injury but Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric are back on international duty after more than a year away.

Biggar went off during Northampton's Premiership victory over Wasps earlier this month, with the club stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist.

It is unclear at this stage whether the talisman fly-half, who captained Wales against South Africa in July, will be available for any of the four Tests in November.

Head coach Wayne Pivac's 35-man group includes five uncapped players for matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia, starting on November 5.

The new faces are Scarlets trio Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker and Sam Costelow, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins.

"It's great to have Ken, Justin and Leigh back after long-term injuries," said Pivac. "They are three great players who have served Wales very well.

"They are all British and Irish Lions, so quality players.

We're excited to have them in the squad for obvious reasons. We have a number of young players in this squad so it will be great for them to rub shoulders with these experienced ones." Wales squadForwards: Rhodri Jones (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Sam Wainwright (Saracens), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter)Backs: Dane Blacker (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys),Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)