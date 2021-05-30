Injured De Bruyne Forced Off In Champions League Final
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 AM
Porto, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne hobbled off an hour into Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea after a heavy collision with Antonio Rudiger.
The Belgium international received lengthy treatment after running into the shoulder of the Chelsea defender, with Gabriel Jesus brought on for a tearful and dazed De Bruyne.
Rudiger was booked for the clash.