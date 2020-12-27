UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured De Silva To Miss Rest Of South Africa Series

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Injured de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored 79 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa, is likely to miss the rest of the two-match series through injury.

Sri Lanka cricket said Sunday that de Silva will need about two weeks to recover from the thigh injury which would rule him out of the second and final Test starting January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

De Silva led a Sri Lanka revival before being forced off the field at the Centurion on Sunday.

At stumps on the first day, Sri Lanka had scored 340-6, having recovered from 54-3 at one stage, with skipper Dinesh Chandimal hitting a top score of 85.

A board statement said de Silva suffered a "thigh strain" while batting and "will not be able to play for about two weeks".

"The player has sustained a grade two tear on his thigh."

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Johannesburg South Africa Dhananjaya De Silva January Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

2 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

12 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.