Injured Denly Ruled Out Of Ireland ODI Series

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Injured Denly ruled out of Ireland ODI series

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :England batsman Joe Denly was Friday ruled out of the two remaining one-day internationals against Ireland because of a back injury.

The 34-year-old missed England's opening six-wicket win on Thursday after suffering spasms in training on the eve of the match.

He has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Liam Livingstone.

Denly lost his place in the England Test squad earlier this season after a poor performance in the first Test against the West Indies which the tourists won.

England came back to win the three match series 2-1.

The second ODI with Ireland is on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

