Injured Jakobsen's Team-mate Evenepoel Wins Tour Of Poland

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Kraków, Poland, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Fabio Jakobsen's fellow Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Remco Evenepoel won the Tour of Poland on Sunday as team-mate Davide Ballerini clinched the fifth and final stage in Krakow.

Jakobsen was injured in a horrifying crash on the race's opening day earlier in the week and awoke from a medically-induced coma on Thursday.

Belgian Evenepoel, 20, was 1 minutes 52 seconds ahead of Dane Jakob Fuglsang in second with Briton Simon Yates in third after five days of racing in the 77th edition of the event.

Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz pulled out after a crash on Saturday despite leading the overall standings before Evenepoel grabbed the yellow jersey with a 51km solo win on stage four.

Italian Ballerini powered to victory in a bunched sprint by pipping Bora Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann in second and Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese after 188 kilometres which finished with three laps in the southern city.

Stage results 1. Davide Ballerini (ITA/DEC) at 4 hours 31 minutes 22 seconds, 2. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOR) at same time, 3. Alberto Dainese (ITA/SUN) s.t, 4. Ryan Gibbons (RSA/DDT) s.t, 5. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE) s.t, 6. Rudy Barbier (FRA/ISN) s.t, 7. Sebastian Molano (COL/UAD) s.t, 8. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) s.t, 9. Szymon Sajnok (POL/CCC) s.t, 10. Albert Torres (ESP/MOV) s.t.

Overall results1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL/DEC) at 21 hours 29 minutes 50 seconds, 2. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) at 1min 52secs, 3. Simon Yates (GBR/MIT) 2:28, 4. Rafal Majka (POL/BOR) 2:32, 5. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAE) 3:09, 6. Kamil Malecki (POL/CCC) 3:12, 7. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) 3:15, 8. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) 3:18. 9. Mikel Nieve (ESP/MIT) same time, 10. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) 3:19.

