Injured Lakers star Davis out four weeks: reports

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis faces at least four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a sprained foot, reports said Thursday.

Multiple US media reported that Davis, who was helped off the court during the Lakers' win over Utah on Wednesday, was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

His condition will be reassessed in four weeks time, meaning he could potentially face a longer spell on the sidelines.

Davis's absence is a massive blow to the Lakers' hopes of getting their season back on track.

The misfiring Lakers face an uphill struggle to make the playoffs and are ninth in the Western Conference with a losing 27-31 record.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 37 appearances this season.