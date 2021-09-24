UrduPoint.com

Injured Messi To Miss Out For PSG Again

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Injured Messi to miss out for PSG again

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi will again be sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain for Saturday's game against Montpellier as he continues to nurse a knee injury, his club said.

PSG said Messi had started running again and that a new update would come on Sunday, raising hope that he will be able to return for the Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday.

Messi was taken off in the 76th minute of last weekend's 2-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1.

It only emerged later that he was suffering from a knock to a knee and he played no part in Wednesday's 2-1 league win at Metz.

Messi has made just three appearances for his new club since arriving from Barcelona in early August, and has completed 90 minutes just once, at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

PSG are looking to make it eight wins out of eight in Ligue 1 this season.

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos, the close season signing from Real Madrid, are also still on the sidelines.

Related Topics

Brugge Montpellier Metz Lyon Barcelona August Sunday From Real Madrid PSG Manchester City

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

4 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

4 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.