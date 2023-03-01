UrduPoint.com

Injured Nadal Out Of Indian Wells And Miami Masters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Rafael Nadal will miss the ATP 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami, the 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

"I am sad that I won't be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami," Nadal said in a tweet which came after Indian Wells officials announced he had withdrawn from the tournament in the California desert that starts next week.

"Very sad not to be there. I'll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing.

" The news comes after the Spaniard said in late January he expected to miss six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal, who said on January 26 that tests had confirmed a moderate muscle tear in his left hip, posted video on Twitter showing him training in the gym.

