Injured Nadal Out Of Rome As Doubts Over Future Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Injured Nadal out of Rome as doubts over future increase

Barcelona, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Rafael Nadal on Friday withdrew from next week's Rome tournament, casting serious doubts over his fitness for the French Open as well as potential questions over the rest of his career.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open in January.

In all, he has competed in just four matches in 2023, winning only once.

The French Open, which the 36-year-old has won on a record 14 occasions, starts in Paris on May 28.

Nadal said his injury situation has improved in the past few days but not sufficiently to be able to compete next week in the Italian capital where he has been champion 10 times.

"You all know how much it hurts me to miss another of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career," wrote Nadal on Instagram.

