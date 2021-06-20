UrduPoint.com
Injured Raonic Out Of Wimbledon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Injured Raonic out of Wimbledon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Milos Raonic, the beaten Wimbledon finalist in 2016, said Sunday he was pulling out of this year's tournament because of a calf injury.

The 30-year-old Canadian missed the French Open this year and had not played since the Masters 1000 in Miami in March.

"I am incredible (sic) sad and hurt that I won't be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year," Raonic said on Instagram, explaining that during his preparations he had hurt his calf and then suffered a "minor setback".

He joins a long list of absentees for Wimbledon, including Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka.

Raonic lost in straight sets to Britain's Andy Murray in the final five years ago.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

